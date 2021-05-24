Police Blue expects tough opposition

Defending champions Police Blue will not rest on its laurels at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series starting tomorrow in Sigatoka.

The side boasts three national players in Joseva Talacolo, Waisea Nacuqu and Filipe Sauturaga.

Team manager, Seremaia Sotia says the team has to forget about the past wins and focus on the new task ahead.

Sotia says all teams are a threat.

“I think just to be honest every team is a threat to us because we are defending champion and all the teams will try to win the tournament also”.

Police Blue is pooled with Ratu Filise, Uluinakau and Devo Babas in Pool A.

Pool B has Raiwasa Taveuni, Police White, Fire and Nawaka.

Pool C includes Army, Wardens, Eastern Saints, and Dominion Brothers.

LAR Barbarians is in Pool D with Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvo and Stallions.

You can watch the Super Series at Lawaqa Park LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports from tomorrow to Saturday.