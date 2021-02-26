Police White reconciles with Raiwasa Taveuni

The Raiwasa Taveuni 7s side received a matanigasau (traditional forgiveness protocol) from Police White this afternoon who had visited them to seek forgiveness.

This following the incident that occurred over the weekend at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Police White was behind 12-0 in the match on Saturday when Watisoni Sevutia who also plays for Suva in the Skipper Cup threw two punches at Manueli Maisamoa before having another go at him when he was on the ground.

The Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu accompanied the team and followed traditional protocols to apologize to the Taveuni side.



Watisoni Sevutia [left] with Manueli Maisamoa [Source: Thomas Valentine/Facebook]

Raiwasa Taveuni manager Seba Vulakoro says the acting Police Commissioner apologized for the actions of Watisoni Sevutia and the players.

Tudravu says that such actions were unacceptable and had to be taken seriously.

Vulakoro adds the team had forgiven the player and the Police White team as a whole.



Watisoni Sevutia [right] with Manueli Maisamoa [Source: Thomas Valentine/Facebook]

Tudravu has also ruled Sevutia out of the Police 7s team and the four players that received yellow cards in that game were given warning letters.

The Police White side will not feature in the third leg of the FRU Super Series in Savusavu next week.