Poland becomes favourites despite falling out of Malaga 7s

Poland women might have bowed out of the Malaga 7s quarter-finals but the side showed a superb run to the knockouts and it was the story of the tournament.

But they came undone against fourth seeds Russia with a 26-5 defeat, despite a dream start.

Now Russia will face series champions Australia in the semi-final after France faces USA.

In the men’s, South Africa’s will face Australia.

The other semi-final will feature England going against Argentina.

You can catch the live-action of the Malaga 7s on FBC TV airing at 8.50 tonight on the Walesi platform.