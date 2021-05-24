Sevens
Poland becomes favourites despite falling out of Malaga 7s
January 23, 2022 5:11 pm
[Source: Facebook]
Poland women might have bowed out of the Malaga 7s quarter-finals but the side showed a superb run to the knockouts and it was the story of the tournament.
But they came undone against fourth seeds Russia with a 26-5 defeat, despite a dream start.
Now Russia will face series champions Australia in the semi-final after France faces USA.
In the men’s, South Africa’s will face Australia.
The other semi-final will feature England going against Argentina.
You can catch the live-action of the Malaga 7s on FBC TV airing at 8.50 tonight on the Walesi platform.
