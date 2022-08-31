PM wishes Fijiana 7s well

The Fijiana 7s side was presented their World Cup jerseys in the country for the first time at the Pacific Theological College in Suva tonight.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama handed over the jumpers to the 13 players and reminded them of the significance of donning the national colors.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has named a strong team for the World Cup in South Africa, with two players retained from the games four years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he has full confidence the players selected will deliver.

“For the past four years we developed this team, in terms of how well they can adapt and adjust, how well we can acclimatize and play in different kinds of competitions. We have come through the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, we won bronze in the last Series, in Toulouse. That is now history, 2018, and we have been preparing well for the Rugby World Cup 7s.”

The team will depart our shores for the World Cup in Cape Town tomorrow.