PM commends Fiji 7s win

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the Fiji 7s rugby team for winning the 2022 Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town South Africa.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Bainimarama says it was an exceptional win especially since it’s been so many years since Fiji last won the World Cup.

Fiji beat defending champions New Zealand 29-12 to claim their third RWC Sevens title, their first since 2005

My favourite of the countless incredible moments from our Melrose Cup victory: The very best of our national character on display by Jerry Tuwai and Filipe Sauturaga. Bravo, gentlemen, for showing the world that how we win is just as important as winning itself. #HowWeSevens pic.twitter.com/xRFxNG5zw2 — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 12, 2022

Bainimarama says everyone was looking forward to a win.

“And the boys delivered. So, congratulations to the team. As the Nay always do it, Bravo Zulu! Well done!”

Bainimarama says any plans for a celebration for the achievement by the 7s gladiators will have to come from the Fiji Rugby Union itself.

The Sevens superstars!@fijirugby were simply too good at the Rugby World Cup Sevens#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/NPLfEHRoQ3 — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 12, 2022

He adds, there hasn’t been any proposals made to him as well on giving a public holiday for celebrations.