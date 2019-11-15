Players learning from mistakes: Baber

Fiji Airways men’s national sevens coach Gareth Baber says he is beginning to wonder whether or not players who collect multiple yellow cards belong on the team.

Baber’s comment come after 11 yellow cards were collected in the Dubai and South Africa 7’s, the most by any team in the world series.

“Their actions on the field are hurting the team, we call it ill-discipline, you know it’s not as if players are going around hurting people or naming people. We have fallen foul of what the yellow card situation is on the field and some of those have been the likes of knockdowns and that’s almost just too tempting for some of our players who have grown up playing that way. But obviously, I have challenged in terms of the yellow cards that we have had.”

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says if he feels a player is not learning his lesson from being penalized, then obviously there will be consequences.

Fiji 7s team is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina for the Hamilton 7s tournament next month.

They take on Samoa in its opening match at 12.47pm on January 25th.

The National side will then meet Australia at 6.35pm before facing Argentina at 11.57am on January 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20pm on Sunday the 26th of next month while the final is scheduled for 7.56pm on the same day.