Players have potential to play 15s rugby

There is an exciting opportunity that awaits the Fiji national 7s players who choose to switch to 15s rugby.

A few players that are currently in the squad that play both codes like Jiuta Wainiqolo, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Semi Radradra and Vilimoni Botitu.

Fiji National 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber says he is excited to see some of these players not only playing sevens and winning Olympics but also playing in the Super Rugby.

“For the sevens program, this players will continue now and onto the future and there is potential for some of them to move onto to 15s. I like that and I think that’s great. The fact that we will have a Drua team in Fiji that now can keep Fijian players on the island and give them a vision and staying and being a professional is beneficial to the 7s and 15 as well.”

Baber says they are few players in the national 7s team that will be joining 15s specifically for the Drua’s campaign for the Olympics in the near future.