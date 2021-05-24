Home

Pio Tuwai magic in Barbarians win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 11:05 am
Pio Tuwai on attack for the LAR Barbarians against Tabadamu

Veteran Pio Tuwai showed his class as he guided LAR Barbarians into the semifinal of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series third leg in Lautoka.

The Barbarians defeated Tabadamu 15-5 in the first Cup quarter-final.

Manueli Maisamoa struck first for Barbarians following a build-up from inside their territory.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabadamu hit back on the stroke of halftime when they put pressure at the breakdown close to the Babas try line through counter rocking and were rewarded with an unconverted try.


LAR Barbarians vs Tabadamu

It was locked at 5-all at halftime.

The evergreen Pio Tuwai helped put Barbarians in front after breakthrough his trademark no-look pass and impressive prop Samuela Gaunaca benefiting from it with a try in the corner.

Kaminieli Rasaku, Vatemo Ravouvou, Jerry Tuwai and Gaunaca then combined for a well-worked try that also sealed the deal.

Barbarians will play Raiwasa Taveuni in the semi-final.


Raiwasa Taveuni vs Army

Taveuni defeated Army 14-12.

National rep Iowane Teba scored all points for Raiwasa Taveuni via two tries and conversions.

