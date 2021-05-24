Home

MINI BUDGET
Pio following cousin’s footsteps

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 4:42 pm
Iliesa Vonulailai Pio

Iliesa Vonulailai Pio has dreams to follow World Rugby Player of the Year Jerry Tuwai’s legacy one day.

Pio who plays for Caucau Rugby, a team formed with players from Tuwai’s village in Cakaudrove was one of the star players from the side.

The 29-year-old says age is just a number and he believes he has what it takes to one day play among the best 7s players in the country

Caucau Rugby won two matches so far defeating Kombat Uluinakau 12-10 and edging Saunaka 12-5

The cousin of Tuwai says most of the players are farmers and coming into the 7s tournament is exposure for them.

He says they hope to reach the eliminations to be able to at least play against New Zealand or Fiji Barbarians.

The 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament continues at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

