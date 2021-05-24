Phillips a player to watch at Edmonton

Conor Phillips will be one of the players to look out for in the Ireland 7s team that will play in this weekend’s Edmonton 7s.

Phillips is one of the latest inclusion in Irish squad, and was a member of the Munster Academy.

The 22-year-old has been part of the National Sevens programme for the last 12 months and is a former Ireland U20 international.

Article continues after advertisement

Following a fourth place finish in Vancouver, the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad have arrived in Edmonton for the second leg of the Canada 7s double-header, where they will face Germany, Jamaica and Great Britain in Saturday’s Pool action.

You can watch the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.