Parents sacrifices drives Nale

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 15, 2021 4:53 pm

Former Marist Brothers High School student Jerome Nale wants to ensure his parents sacrifices are not in vain.

The youngster is looking forward to making his debut for the USA 7s team in Vancouver, Canada this weekend.

Moving to the States in 2018, the goal was always to join the national team following the likes of other Fijians like Andrew Durutalo, Jone Naqica, and Jovesa Naivalu.

Now the 21-year-old from Vadravadra in Ba will have to prove that he deserves a spot in the team.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nale says with the help of his parents he kept his head down and continued to work hard.

“There were a lot of struggles and back in Fiji and here too and it was through faith and obviously my family kept pushing me and kept telling me that if there is a will there is a way. I prayed hard, kept my head now and kept moving no matter what.”

Nale adds he has big plans, and representing Fiji is still top on the agenda.

“I would do it if there were a chance to represent Fiji. Wherever the wind takes me I’ll go with it. I would love to play 15s but the main focus is to go through and get exposure.”

USA will face Chile in its first match at 6.37am on Sunday.

You can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s this Sunday and Monday live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

