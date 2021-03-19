Parents sacrifice drives rising star Maqala

National 7s squad member Sireli Maqala may still be an unknown, but many including coach Gareth Baber believes the youngster will be a household name soon.

Playing for Fiji Shadow at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s really brought out the best from the player that scored two tries for RKS in the Deans final in 2018.

Many don’t realize that the 21-year-old Bureiwai villager from Ra broke his right arm and left leg in the last two years.

However, Maqala says he didn’t give up because of his parents.

He says his parents send money from Labasa to provide for him and his brother which is one of the reasons he has to work hard.

‘For me and my brother here in Suva we stay at my aunt’s place, it is a big challenge for me every day I have to train hard and think of them, they working and sending money through, that’s one of my big challenge to work hard every day’.

National coach, Baber says Maqala was one of the standout performers for Fiji Shadow at the Marist 7s.

‘There’s a player that really excites me is Sireli Maqala playing for us, he’s in the squad, he’s only a young man you know he took the final (Marist 7s) there by storm’.

Marist 7s Player of the Tournament Jerry Tuwai says Maqala and a few other young players have proven themselves.