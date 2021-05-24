Overseas contract for Maqala

Fiji 7s new find Sireli Maqala has secured an overseas contract.

The news has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Maqala shocked many, but not those close to him with his meteoric rise in his career.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says Maqala has signed for French club Bayonne which competed in the Top 14 this year but will be relegated with Agen in the new season which means they’ll feature in the Pro D2.

Maqala will team up with Fiji born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou at the club.

The FRU CEO says Maqala sealed the deal even before playing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

O’Connor adds the Bureiwai villager from Ra was approached after he was introduced to the world at the Oceania 7s in Australia last month.

Maqala continued his fine form from the Oceania tournament and proved his worth at the Olympic Games.