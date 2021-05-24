Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Overseas contract for Maqala

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 8:19 pm
Fiji 7s new find Sireli Maqala [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s new find Sireli Maqala has secured an overseas contract.

The news has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Maqala shocked many, but not those close to him with his meteoric rise in his career.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says Maqala has signed for French club Bayonne which competed in the Top 14 this year but will be relegated with Agen in the new season which means they’ll feature in the Pro D2.

Maqala will team up with Fiji born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou at the club.

The FRU CEO says Maqala sealed the deal even before playing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

O’Connor adds the Bureiwai villager from Ra was approached after he was introduced to the world at the Oceania 7s in Australia last month.

Maqala continued his fine form from the Oceania tournament and proved his worth at the Olympic Games.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.