Overseas coach for Fiji 7s

An overseas coach is expected to be our next Fiji 7s coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union was not surprised by the level of interest shown for one of the country’s toughest jobs.

A successful applicant has been identified and FRU hopes to make the announcement this year.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they’re in the final stages of negotiations.

“Hopefully we will be able to make an announcement very soon in terms of the coaching appointment. I can confirm that Tomasi Cama never applied and most of the coaches have asked that we respect confidentiality as most of them are still employed by other unions.”

Some of the names that are believed to have applied for the coaching job include Waisale Serevi, Ben Gollings, and Osea Kolinisau amongst the 30 applicants.

Current Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli is expected to continue in his role with the Fijiana.