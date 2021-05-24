Home

Sevens

Overseas clubs after Fijiana players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 3, 2021 5:44 pm
[File Photo]

Not many female rugby players in Fiji have contracts overseas but that is about to change.

Former Fijiana reps Litia Naiqato and Luisa Basei had a short stint in France in 2017 while Timaima Ravisa and Olympics bronze medalist Roela Radiniyavuni played club rugby league in New Zealand in 2019.

After stamping their mark at the Oceania 7s and Tokyo Olympic Games, the Fijiana players are now being targeted by overseas clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli says six players have been offered contracts.

“After the Oceania, we were offered four contracts and there are two clubs that are here. I cannot reveal the deals of the offer.”

From eighth place in Rio, Brazil to third in Tokyo is a great achievement for the Fijiana and there are now growing interests from overseas clubs.

The players will make their decisions after they return to Fiji next Tuesday.

