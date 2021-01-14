Only one national side for Uprising 7s due to injuries

There will be only one national sevens side featuring at the Uprising 7s this weekend.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by tournament organizer Ropate Kauvesi.

Kauvesi says after a long talk with national sevens coach Gareth Baber, they are only able to field one competitive team in the tournament.

“Having spoken with Gareth they’ve done their review of the players after the pool draws yesterday they’ve done their review of the players through medical review and fitness at their training session, they’ve realized that the boys are carrying injuries as you expect from a very tough competition during the FRU Series”.

Gau Kacau Knights will replace the second national side in Pool B.

This means the teams in pool B are Tabadamu, Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

In pool A is Fiji 1, Uprising, Cross of Victory and Veiyasan Providers.

In pool C is Police, Yamacia, Dominion Brothers and Waidrauso Brothers.

Pool D will see Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana sevens side will also be featuring one team.

Kauvesi says the coach and management had done this to give a chance to other teams to participate.

In place of the second Fijiana side will be Striders women.

The women’s Pool A will have Mount Camel (Fijiana), Hope Rugby, Army.

Pool B sees Super 7s Series women finalists Seahawks, Striders and also Uprising womens.

The Uprising 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.