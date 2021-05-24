Only fully vaccinated individuals to attend Wairiki 7s

Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed into the Wairiki Grounds from today as the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s competition kicks off this morning.

Tournament Director Iowane Gade says this is an integral part of the tournament in line with COVID safety protocols.

He says supporters and spectators who are 18 years and over need to show proof of their vaccination and an ID at the gate.

Those under 17 years and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Under 21 competition starts today and the Senior competition starts tomorrow.