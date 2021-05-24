Only Fiji men’s team to travel to Spain

Only the Fiji men’s 7s team will travel to Spain this weekend.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

O’Connor says only one player in the squad tested positive and they are awaiting the result of the exit swab today.

Article continues after advertisement

The team will most likely play at the Malaga’s 7s playoffs depending on the outcome of the test results.

He adds the women will not be part of this round of matches due to the number of cases in the team.