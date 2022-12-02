One down for Fijiana, Spain up next

Reapi Uluinasau.

Fijiana got the start it wanted in the Dubai 7s tournament, defeating Japan 33-14 in its first pool match.

Ana Maria Naimasi drew first blood for the national side and converted her own try for a 7-0 lead just after the first minute of play.

Five minutes later the Japanese levelled the scores at 7-all when Wakaba Hara went over and Michiyo Suda added the extra two with a successful conversion.

Article continues after advertisement

Aware of the threat, Fijiana worked itself well to send Reapi Uluinasau over the try-line and Lavena Cavuru made sure of the conversion to see them lead 14-7 at half-time.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side ran in two more tries, one each to captain Raijeli Daveua and Ivamere Nabura to put their lead beyond reach.

However, Japan kept fighting seeing Hara sneak in her double with the scores at 26-14.

Debutant Younis Bese will remember this match for a long time as she came off the bench to score Fijiana’s final converted try in the last minute of play.

The Fijiana will face Spain next at 8.43 pm.

In other matches, the USA beat Canada 12-7, Ireland thrashed Spain 21-7 and Australia thumped China 36-7.