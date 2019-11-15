One change for Springboks 7s

Springboks 7s Head Coach Neil Powell has made a change to his final 13 member squad for the Vancouver 7s this weekend in Canada.

Powell has rested JC Pretorious and has included new player Mfundo Ndhlovu in his final playing group in Vancouver.

Powell says Pretorious may have some game time in Vancouver should the need arise.

“He’s at this stage the player that played the most game time of everybody in the system and we felt like we needed to give him a bit of a break and as the 13th player he might still get his opportunity to play in this tournament”.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell swopped the roles of Mfundo Ndhlovu and JC Pretorius for this weekend’s @CanadaSevens with Ndhlovu promoted to a first appearance in the 2020 @WorldRugby7s while Pretorius will do duty at as the official reserve player. pic.twitter.com/BgqdPo9dsr — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 5, 2020

The Springboks 7s are in pool A with England, Argentina and Japan.

Blitzboks bus hit parade(what they listen to on their way to training) 1. Omunye 2. Jerusalema 3. 50/50 4. Samsara and no 5. Boerepompie. Then off course there own versions and moves …… (We might just reveal what goes on in the coaches’ vehicle but don’t expect miracles) pic.twitter.com/dN4O3gdBbj — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Gareth Baber is expected to name his squad later today.

Fiji will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.