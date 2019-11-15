Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

One change for Springboks 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 12:30 pm
Mfundo Ndhlovu [Source: Springboks Sevens]

Springboks 7s Head Coach Neil Powell has made a change to his final 13 member squad for the Vancouver 7s this weekend in Canada.

Powell has rested JC Pretorious and has included new player Mfundo Ndhlovu in his final playing group in Vancouver.

Powell says Pretorious may have some game time in Vancouver should the need arise.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s at this stage the player that played the most game time of everybody in the system and we felt like we needed to give him a bit of a break and as the 13th player he might still get his opportunity to play in this tournament”.

The Springboks 7s are in pool A with England, Argentina and Japan.

Meanwhile, Gareth Baber is expected to name his squad later today.

Fiji will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.