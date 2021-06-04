Olympics hope remain for Radradra, Tuimaba and Botitu

There’s still room for Semi Radradra, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu joining the squad before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

There may be 18 Fiji 7s players in Australia preparing for the Oceania 7s this weekend but as revealed by head coach, Gareth Baber, there are plans on bringing the three players into the squad.

Baber says the logistics around the three players is very much a challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those two players were obviously part of the group that won the World Series and they very much know the players here, they’ve worked with me and they know how we work as a group. I’ve been watching their games in France.”

The national coach adds it is still not a done deal with Radradra following the changes made to the Gallagher Premiership season.

“He’s an exceptional talent, an exceptional man as well. The influence that he can have on other players around him is very well known across the playing group. He’s a very powerful force as well. Semi still has to play out some games in the UK with the finals of the premiership.”

Baber says the three players will bring a wealth of experience and depth to the squad which gives him a challenge of selecting the best to defend the gold medal in Tokyo.

13 players will be named for the Olympics, however, there’s a possibility the 18 players in Australia may all go to Japan for the pre-Games camp.

12 players will make the playing squad while one will be on standby just like in the 2016 Rio Olympics where Masivesi Dakuwaqa was the 13th player but was brought in after Savenaca Rawaca was injured.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August.