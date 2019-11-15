Home

Sevens

Olympics 7s schedule announced

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 1:03 pm
Australia vs USA in the 2016 Olympics. [Source: Rugby Report]

The men’s rugby sevens competition will take place first in next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In a reverse from the previous edition in Rio, the men’s competition will be held from 26-28 July, with the women’s competition following on 29-31 July, which sees the gold medal match falling on ‘Super Saturday’ – traditionally a highlight of the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee have announced the revised competition schedule after the Olympics were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the opening ceremony now set for 23 July 2021.

As previously announced, the rugby sevens will take place at the iconic Tokyo Stadium, which proved itself to be an excellent Rugby World Cup 2019 host venue.

Rugby sevens was a highlight of a spectacular Rio 2016 Olympic Games on debut, with Fiji winning its first medal in history.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says he is sure that Tokyo 2020 will be a special celebration of sport and solidarity.

 

