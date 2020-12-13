Olympic preparations on track says Tuwai

World 7s Player of The Year Jerry Tuwai is content with their Olympic Games preparations.

Tuwai guided his FDS Barbarians side to its first title win at the Wairiki 7s since the club was formed in September.

The Olympic gold medalist is expected to be part of the national stars that will light up the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s this weekend.

Tuwai says the national extended squad’s preparation for the Olympics is going well.

“Some say it’s a long way but for us it’s really short about six months now it’s been going really good we have been camping for the past weeks, we just break camp and we came here to Wairiki, I think we are on track, no promises but we are doing the little things right’.

National 7s Coach Gareth Baber was in Taveuni last weekend to witness Wairiki 7s says they will be fielding two teams to play in the Uluinakau 7s in Nausori and then the Mokani 7s next week.

The Uluinakau 7s will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park this Friday and Saturday.