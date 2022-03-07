Olympic champions to feature in Super Series

Rugby fans will get to watch the 2020 Olympic Games women’s 7s champions New Zealand in action this week at the third leg of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor has confirmed to FBC Sports that the Black Ferns will replace Waitui Waidroka in the tournament.

New Zealand women’s will also feature in a tournament which involves Australia, Fiji and possibly Samoa next week in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

The Black Ferns will kick start their Super Series campaign on Thursday against Army which is made up of Fijiana 7s reps including some who won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Super 7s Series leg three will be held at Churchill Park from Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.