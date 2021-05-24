Home

Sevens

Olympian Kolinisau inspires youngster to follow dreams

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:54 pm
Marica Tukana

Growing up and watching 7s Olympian Osea Kolinisau train every afternoon sparked Marica Tukana’s interest to follow the same path.

Ready for her first 7s outing, Tukana believes she is on the right track towards realising her dream to one day play for the national side.

The 15-year-old will be playing for Marist Seahawks in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series which kicks off tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Tukana says advice from her close family friend who is now a renowned 7s star is one thing she will never forget.

“Starting from a small kid I used to play and train with the Covenant Brothers team, alongside with Osea Kolinisau- he used to tell me to never give up, keep on striving because one day ill become what I want to be”.

Driven to turn her dream a reality, Tukana has set goals, hoping the Series will give her an opportunity to stamp a mark and catch the attention of national selectors.

“My goal for rugby is to try my best to play for the Olympics upcoming in 2024”.

Tukana’s Marist Seahawks side is pooled with Waitui Waidroka and Savusavu.

Mt Masada is in pool A with Valkyries and Striders.

Police, Yasawa and Fire Wardens make up pool C while Lilian Amazon, Marist and Lautoka are in pool D.

You can watch the first Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park which starts on Thursday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch it LIVE on Pay-Per-View for $10 USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi App.

