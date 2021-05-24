Olympian cousin drives Raiwasa Taveuni youngster

20-year-old Iowani Tuifatima hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of his Olympian cousin Iosefo Masi.

The youngster is training with the Raiwasa Taveuni team for this week’s Super 7s Series.

Tuifatima who is a first cousin of Masi watched how the Olympic gold medalist achieved his rugby dream and says it has really inspired him.

“I always get advise from Iosefo, seeing where he has reached and how he has made us proud, I would love to follow that path. I will need to be focused and make my family back in the village proud”.

The Waitabu, Taveuni lad says switching from a laid back lifestyle in the village to following a semi-professional training program is a step in the right direction for him.

“I have had a lot of challenges and apart from that, farming and living in the village is not easy because you easily get swayed with the wrong crowd. Doing something constructive with,my life like playing and living healthy is what i am proud of”.

The last leg of the Super 7s Series kicks off on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.