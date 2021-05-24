Home

Offload king proud of cousin’s achievement

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 14, 2021 9:15 am

Watching his cousin, Waisea Nacuqu, return home with an Olympic gold medal was a proud moment for former Fiji 7s rep Pio Tuwai.

Tuwai didn’t make the 2016 Olympic Games team but he played a major role in Nacuqu’s rugby career.

The offload king was part of the welcoming party at Votua village in Ba yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuwai says Nacuqu has proudly continued the village’s Olympic legacy.

“This is quite an achievement for our village. This will be our second Olympic gold, first was Josua Tuisova in 2016. We are grateful that Nacuqu is able to continue on this legacy and bring another gold here today.”

Nacuqu says he is overwhelmed with the response from the people of Votua.

“I would like to thank for giving us the weather to have this welcoming party. It is really overwhelming to see the amount for love and support from my family and friends who have been the core of my rugby career.”

Next on Nacuqu’s list is the World Cup 7s and Commonwealth Games.

