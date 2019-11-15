Oceania Rugby Championship cancelled

The Oceania Rugby Men’s and Women’s Championship scheduled to take place in November has been cancelled.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in the first week of November in Suva featuring 27 international teams including Fiji, Japan and Canada.

Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic after consultation with relevant stakeholders a decision to cancel the tournament was made.

Article continues after advertisement

Oceania Rugby General Manager Bruce Cook says appropriate decision had to be made although quite unfortunate under the present circumstances, for the region.

The Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship is the only competition that brings all Oceania Member Unions to one location from the World’s best team in the circuit.

Oceania Rugby is currently talking with World Rugby to explore separate supplementary competition at regional levels in addition to ensure team can qualify for the Olympics.

The Oceania Rugby in collaboration with Member Unions is putting all its efforts together to assist World Rugby to explore opportunities for a safe and secure High Impact return to action.