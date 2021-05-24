Home

NZ women edges Army in Super 7s Series

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 1:40 pm

The New Zealand women’s 7s side has beaten Army 5-0 in its first pool match at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg three in Lautoka.

It was like watching the Fijiana and Black Ferns playing in the World Series with Army having the series of national reps.

An unconverted try in the first half was enough for New Zealand to seal the win.

Army with Olympic bronze medalists Aloesi Nakoci, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavena Cavuru, Vasiti Solikoviti, Ana Maria Naimasi and Viniana Riwai had their moments in the match but just couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities.

