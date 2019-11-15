NZ wins Hamilton 7s title

New Zealand has won the Hamilton 7s title after beating France in the final 27-5.

Scott Curry powered his way over the French try line after Fiji born Tavite Veredamu was sent off for a deliberate knockdown.

"Everything we do, we do for each other" The team culture behind winning ways for the @allblacks7s, explained by Tim Mikkelson

Veredamu came back on and made his presence felt with a try as France trail 5-7.

France captain Jonathan Laugel was then sent off for a neck roll and Reagan Ware scored seconds later for New Zealand as the hosts led 12-5 at half time.

Ware scored another try in the second half as New Zealand extended their lead 17-5.

It was Scott Curry who made sure New Zealand win their second title this season with another two tries to wrap up his hat-trick for the night.