NZ wins Hamilton 7s title
January 26, 2020 8:26 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
New Zealand has won the Hamilton 7s title after beating France in the final 27-5.
Scott Curry powered his way over the French try line after Fiji born Tavite Veredamu was sent off for a deliberate knockdown.
“Everything we do, we do for each other”
The team culture behind winning ways for the @allblacks7s, explained by Tim Mikkelson#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/hfPCQH9F96Article continues after advertisement
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020
Veredamu came back on and made his presence felt with a try as France trail 5-7.
France captain Jonathan Laugel was then sent off for a neck roll and Reagan Ware scored seconds later for New Zealand as the hosts led 12-5 at half time.
Ware scored another try in the second half as New Zealand extended their lead 17-5.
It was Scott Curry who made sure New Zealand win their second title this season with another two tries to wrap up his hat-trick for the night.