NZ to miss out on hosting World 7s Series tournaments

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

New Zealand is not expected to hold Sevens World Series tournaments from 2024.

World Rugby has announced a remodeled Series with only seven tournaments.

This means next month’s Hamilton 7s will be the last in New Zealand in the foreseeable future.

New Zealand has held sevens tournaments on the world circuit since 2000.

Stuff.co reports that NZ Rugby professional rugby & performance general manager Chris Lendrum said his organisation, having noted New Zealand had a strong history of hosting tournaments, made it clear “in targeted dialogue’’ to World Rugby that it wanted to be a host, but was not successful.

World Rugby’s new vision for the shortened game will see its world series reduced to “seven rounds in seven iconic across seven months”.

It has not yet revealed where all seven rounds will be staged.