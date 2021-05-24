NZ through to second elimination

The New Zealand All Blacks are through to the second round of eliminations after kicking off a 35-0 win against Saunaka at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Moses Leo was the star of the match after running in two unanswered tries in the first half putting the New Zealanders in a 14-0 at half-time.

Leo, Kurt Baker and Leroy Carter ran in three converted tries in the second half.

The side will now wait for the winner of the Lami Cavalliers and Lionhearts.

In other matches, Blue Diamond defeated Sydney Nailaga 12-7, Marist beat Caucau 17-0 and Dominion Brothers defeated Ratu Filise 5-0.

