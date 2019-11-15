Home

NZ - France final in Hamilton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 26, 2020 4:16 pm
France players celebrate after beating England in the Hamilton 7s cup semi-final [Source: France Rugby]

New Zealand had to come from behind to beat Australia in the Hamilton 7s semifinal and they will meet France in the final.

The hosts defeated Australia 17-14 in the semifinal.

New Zealand is the most consistent team in the series as they will feature in their fourth successive final. They made the Paris 7s final last season and made the final in Dubai, Cape Town and now in Hamilton.

Australia was leading 14-5 before Maurice Longbottom was yellow carded and New Zealand took advantage as they scored two successive tries.

In another semifinal, France created history by marching through to their first final in New Zealand.

The French with Tavite Veredamu defeated England 10-5 in the first cup semifinal.

The Hamilton 7s final will kick off at 7:56pm.

