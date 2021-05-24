Home

Sevens

NZ escapes gutsy Fijiana

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 10:50 pm
[Source: FRU]

The Fijiana suffered its second loss at the Oceania 7s after losing 14-33 to New Zealand.

It was a dream start to the Fijiana when they ran in two converted tries to leave the World Series champions in shock in the first half.

First it was speedster Ana Maria Naimasi who sprinted away to score followed by a try to veteran and co-captain Rusila Nagasau for a 14-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand managed to find their rhythm and dotted down twice for a 14-all score at halftime.

However, it was all Black Ferns 7s in the second half with three unanswered tries with Portia Woodman leading the charge.

The Fijiana will play two games tomorrow starting with Oceania at 4:44pm before taking on Australia at 10:36pm.

 

