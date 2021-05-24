Home

NZ and Fiji 7s sides in tough pools for Marist

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 4:40 pm
The 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s set to kickoff next week at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The two Fiji 7s sides and All Blacks 7s are in tough pools for the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next week at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

New Zealand is in pool B with hosts Marist, Police White, and Malake.

Fiji Barbarians will have to overcome Army Red, Daveta, and Caginivaturu in group K.

The Fiji Warriors have Wadigi Salvo, Leonhart, and Senikau Rugby in pool C.

The tournament starts next Thurs at the ANZ Stadium with the women’s and U18-21 competitions.

