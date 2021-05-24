NZ 7s teams ready to get down to business

The New Zealand rugby sevens teams are in the country, ready to get some needed game time.

The teams arrived on Saturday in the first Fiji Airways Commercial flight that arrived after a lapse of two years due to border restrictions.

They are currently serving their three day quarantine period.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand will face Australia and Fiji in a 7s tournament in Lautoka from the 18th to the 19th of this month.

Tokyo Olympic gold medal winning team, Black Ferns 7s will also compete in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament scheduled to begin from March 24th.