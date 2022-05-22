NZ 7s out of top eight for the first time

New Zealand 7s failed to qualify for a Cup quarter-final for the first time in World Rugby Sevens Series history.

This as the All Blacks finished third in its pool in the Toulouse 7s after losing to Australia 29-14 in its final match.

They started off well beating Scotland 19-0, defeated the USA 19-17 but fell short to the Australians.

Australia and USA advanced from their pool having better points difference.

The Kiwis went on to defeat Wales 28-0 in the 9th place play-off and will face Spain in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will face a high flying Samoan side in the Cup semi-final tomorrow at 12.36am while the Fijiana 7s will battle the New Zealand women’s team at 11.30 tonight.