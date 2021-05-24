Home

Nukubalavu villagers go all out for 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 3:49 pm

It was a grand family affair last night as the village of Nukubalavu gathered to watch its three son’s Daniele Yaya, Iowane Teba, and Iowane Raturaciri debut for the Fiji 7s side.

FBC News caught up with the family who was excited and overwhelmed about the trio taking the field for the first time in an international outing for our country.

Iowane Raturaciri’s mum, Losana Vula says the village is proud of its sons who displayed a stylish form of rugby on day one of the Dubai 7s.

“Nearly the whole village is here to support my son and the other two boys because they know how they grew up, they used to just work on the farm, play and come back home but this achievement is something fitting for a celebration, seeing our sons on the national stage”.

Vula says they will continue to support the three players and the national side.

“We invited everyone over, we set up food and our porch outside to watch the games, it’s a merry occasion for us, and for once the village is noisy with the cheering and merrymaking”

Celebrations in Nukubalavu will continue today as Fiji faces Kenya in the cup quarter-final match at 7.34pm.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

