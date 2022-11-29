NPC winger to debut for All Blacks 7s

[Photo: rugbypass]

21-year-old Waikato winger Tepaea Cook-Savage is expected to debut for the All Blacks 7s in this weekend’s Dubai tournament.

Cook-Savage is the only new face in the travelling squad while Dylan Collier and Ngrohi McGarvey Black remained in New Zealand on leave.

Fiji-born Akuila Rokolisoa is also in the squad.

The All Blacks Sevens kicked off their Olympic qualification year in Hong Kong earlier this month and missed out on the quarter-finals after a tough pool assignment.

New Zealand is drawn alongside Fiji, Argentina, and Uruguay in Pool C.

They face Argentina first at 6.50 pm on Friday while Fiji takes on Uruguay at 7.12 pm.

Squad :

Kurt Baker

Leroy Carter

Che Clark

Tepaea Cook-Savage

Sam Dickson

Moses Leo

Tone Ng Shiu

Amanaki Nicole

Lewis Ormond

Akuila Rokolisoa

Brady Rush

Caleb Tangitau

Regan Ware

Joe Webber