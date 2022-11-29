NPC winger to debut for All Blacks 7s

[Photo: rugbypass]
21-year-old Waikato winger Tepaea Cook-Savage is expected to debut for the All Blacks 7s in this weekend’s Dubai tournament.
Cook-Savage is the only new face in the travelling squad while Dylan Collier and Ngrohi McGarvey Black remained in New Zealand on leave.
Fiji-born Akuila Rokolisoa is also in the squad.
The All Blacks Sevens kicked off their Olympic qualification year in Hong Kong earlier this month and missed out on the quarter-finals after a tough pool assignment.
New Zealand is drawn alongside Fiji, Argentina, and Uruguay in Pool C.
They face Argentina first at 6.50 pm on Friday while Fiji takes on Uruguay at 7.12 pm.
Squad :
Kurt Baker
Leroy Carter
Che Clark
Tepaea Cook-Savage
Sam Dickson
Moses Leo
Tone Ng Shiu
Amanaki Nicole
Lewis Ormond
Akuila Rokolisoa
Brady Rush
Caleb Tangitau
Regan Ware
Joe Webber