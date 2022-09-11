Not over yet for Fijiana

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

It isn’t over yet for the Fijiana 7s even after bowing out of the World Cup title race.

The team will finish in the top eight this year compared to its 11th place finish in 2018.

They were kicked out of contention by France 19-14 in the quarters but captain Rusila Nagasau says the job is not done just at yet.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t reach the target that we had set which was to reach the final but the job is not done. This is not the end of the road for us, we have a few matches coming up and we’ll focus on them.”

Nagasau says given that majority of the players are playing in the World Cup for the first time, she is proud of the effort shown so far.

She says the younger players will surely go a long way.

Fijiana takes on Ireland in the fifth place play-off at 8.40 tonight.