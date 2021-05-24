Not over yet for Biau

An injury that almost cost Jiuta Biau his rugby career two years ago was a turning point for the Island Magic Stallions player.

The 23-year-old was determined to follow former schoolmate Meli Derenalagi and make a comeback in the 7s circuit.

The Tagaqe, Baravi in Nadroga native was part of the 2016 Deans winning team alongside Derenalagi, but his career had a low start.

After an injury in 2017, Biau took a break for two years and worked his way up to where he is now.

He returned in 2019 to play for his local village team Davujukia Reds, and was selected into the Nadroga team for the 2022 Skipper Cup competition.

“After injuring my leg there were a lot of times when I wanted to give up but I kept on going. I took a good two years of recovery till I knew I was ready to get back into the field”.

His comeback has only started, as he features for the Island Magic Stallions at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Though they lost their first two games, Biau believes with time they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

The Stallions lost to Ratu Filise 7-12, and Raiwasa Taveuni 24-7 but beat Devo Baba 19-15 in their last pool match.