Not over for Fijiana: Nagasau

It’s not over yet for the Fijiana side says team captain Rusila Nagasau.

Although Fijiana lost out in the cup final against Australia, the side made history by reaching a World Sevens Series final for the first time.

Nagasau says for now they have learned on the areas that need improving and will come back stronger in the next leg.

“We’re going to go back now and regroup again and we’re going to talk about it and try to brush off with the little things we didn’t do today”.



Fijiana after winning the silver medal in Dubai [Source: Fiji Rugby]

All the big tries, players and moments from the busines end of the women’s event at the Dubai 7s pic.twitter.com/6k2yRa2fug — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

Fijiana is pooled with France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland in Pool B.

In Pool A is defending champions Australia, Russia, Brazil, Canada and Spain.

Fiji is in Pool C with Argentina, France and Spain in the second leg of the Dubai 7s.

First leg winners, South Africa is in Pool A with Great Britain, Ireland and Japan.

Pool B has USA, Australia, Kenya and Canada.