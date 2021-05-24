Home

Sevens

No word on Fiji’s participation at Vancouver 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:46 pm

There’s no confirmation whether the national side will feature at the Vancouver 7s in Canada next month.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms that discussions are ongoing with Rugby Canada and World Rugby regarding Fiji’s participation.

The Vancouver 7s is scheduled to be held on September 18-19, however, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, there’s a possibility some teams may not be able to make it.

O’Connor says World Rugby will make relevant announcements in the future.

“We having discussions with Canada 7s and explaining to them the challenges that we have if we are to participate, still a lot of discussions going on before decisions are made and announcements made accordingly”.

Earlier this month the Hong Kong 7s was cancelled following detailed and constructive dialogue between World Rugby, the HKRU, participating unions and relevant stakeholders.

Other World Sevens Series events scheduled for this year includes the Singapore 7s in October along with the men’s and women’s Dubai 7s in December.

