No replacements yet for Fiji 7s and Fijiana

The Fiji Airways Men and Women’s 7s sides are still listed in the Malaga 7s fixtures with three days out from the tournament.

World Rugby has yet to announce the replacements for the two teams as they did after both New Zealand sides pulled out and were replaced by Germany and Belgium respectively.

The national sides were supposed to leave the country over the weekend, however, a few players and management had returned positive COVID results as part of their 72 hours pre-departure compliance requirements tests.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor this morning confirmed the affected players will get yesterday’s test results today.

He says once results are out, then FRU will have to discuss with the host nation Spain.

However, in an earlier statement, FRU hopes both teams can feature in the Seville 7s in Spain next week.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Malaga 7s this weekend on FBC TV.