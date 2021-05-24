No replacement for Fiji 7s team in pool stages at Malaga 7s

The Fiji National 7s teams will not be replaced by any team in the pool stages at the Malaga 7s this weekend.

World Rugby has confirmed teams that are due to face Fiji will receive three match points for the bye matches.

While they are out of the pool stages, Fiji has yet to confirm whether they will be part of the second leg in Seville.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand men’s and women’s teams are unable to travel to Spain for the Malaga and Seville events and will be replaced by Germany and Belgium, respectively, while Samoa men are also unable to travel and have been replaced by Jamaica in Pool C.