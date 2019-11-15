Night training an option now for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Men’s 7s side will have some night training sessions ahead of the next leg of the World Series in Hamilton and Sydney.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says they will take advantage of the new training facility at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbor as they try to adapt to the new competition format of having no quarterfinals.

Baber says at the moment they know what times they’ll play in Hamilton but tomorrow and Friday’s sessions will be very specific.

‘Certainly this Thursday and Friday we’ll mimic the timings that we have for the competition down in Hamilton we don’t know Sydney’s timings yet but the two games on day one and three games on day two and we’ll do our sessions based on that and gives us an opportunity here (Uprising Training Ground) especially with floodlights on this pitch as well and gives us an opportunity to train at nights and that’s important as we go through the season as well’.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.