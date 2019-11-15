NFA playmaker joins Fiji 7s extended squad

A new player has joined the Fiji 7s extended squad.

Nasoni Tulavu has been brought in by Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Tulavu joined the side last week and will be part of this week’s training camp as well.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Lelean Memorial School student is a National Fire Authority officer and plays for the club as a halfback and playmaker.



Nasoni Tulavu

Tulavu hails from Nakorosule in Naitasiri and is not the first from the village to join the national squad.

Jimilai Naikadawa who is also from Nakorosule represented Fiji in 7s and later made his debut for the Flying Fijians in 2009 against Romania while Senivalati Vunibola featured for Fiji at the 2011 Gold Coast 7s.