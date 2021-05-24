Home

Newcomers shine in Suva Volleyball competition

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 4:03 pm

Suvavou based Redline volleyball team strut their stuff in Suva Volleyball’s weekly competition today.

Joined five weeks ago, the team is already proving to be a real threat and its performance today has cemented their quest for glory.

Redline scooped the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Cup Challenge defeating Blackout Volleyball.

Team member, Tailasa Taka says as newcomers winning the Challenge Cup is an achievement.

Redline is amongst a handful of new teams that joined SVA this season.

Suva Volleyball continues with its weekly competition next weekend at the LICI Multipurpose Court in Laucala, Suva.

