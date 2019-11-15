New Zealand women win third title in a row

Michaela Blyde was the star of the New Zealand Women’s team as they defeated Canada 24-7 in the final of the Hamilton 7s.

Blyde scored two tries in the final to ensure New Zealand win the Hamilton 7s title.

“It took a lot of heart and grit. We’ve been training for this one for so long” New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini with some passionate words after winning in front of a home crowd.#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/LEaZvs1MVj Article continues after advertisement — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

Canada had a dream start when Brittany Benn scored in the fifth minute to lead 7-0 before Blyde’s two tries.

New Zealand was too strong in the second half and did not allow Canada any room as they scored two tries to Niall Williams and Stacey Fluhler, who was named the Player of the Final.

The @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final is the “smiling assassin” Stacey Fluhler, who capped off an incredible tournament with a try in the final. #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/S8QyS5tzow — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

New Zealand is the most consistent team in the Series as this was their third win in a row, taking their lead to 76 points in the standings.

Australia is second in the points standings with 64 points, followed by Canada with 62 points and USA with 60 points.

Fiji is in eight place with 26 points.

The @HSBC_Sport Dream Team for the women’s #NZSevens Who would you have picked in your DT? pic.twitter.com/sAOH1tzw7C — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

France won bronze after beating Australia 19-14.