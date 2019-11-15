Home

New Zealand women win third title in a row

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 26, 2020 7:34 pm
New Zealand's Stacey Fluhler dives over for a try [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Michaela Blyde was the star of the New Zealand Women’s team as they defeated Canada 24-7 in the final of the Hamilton 7s.

Blyde scored two tries in the final to ensure New Zealand win the Hamilton 7s title.

Canada had a dream start when Brittany Benn scored in the fifth minute to lead 7-0 before Blyde’s two tries.

New Zealand was too strong in the second half and did not allow Canada any room as they scored two tries to Niall Williams and Stacey Fluhler, who was named the Player of the Final.

New Zealand is the most consistent team in the Series as this was their third win in a row, taking their lead to 76 points in the standings.

Australia is second in the points standings with 64 points, followed by Canada with 62 points and USA with 60 points.

Fiji is in eight place with 26 points.

France won bronze after beating Australia 19-14.

