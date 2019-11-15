New Zealand women win fourth title in a row

The New Zealand women’s team won their fourth consecutive tournament in a row after beating Canada 33-7 in Sydney 7s.

It was a repeat of the Hamilton 7s final and the Blacks proved to be the strongest.

Your HSBC Sydney Sevens champions…..@BlackFerns pic.twitter.com/5vpyRB7f2m — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020 Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand scored five tries to Canada’s one.

Four wins in a row on the #HSBC7s 2020. Dominant performances in Sydney. Hear from captain Sarah Hirini after going back-to-back at the #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/RW8BmlbrhE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020



Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana beat England 17-5 to finish fifth at the Sydney 7s, two better from Hamilton 7s.

Young skipper Tokasa Seniyasi led from the front and scored a try to help the Fijians win.

Congratulations to Stacey Fluhler who won the @DHLRugby Impact Player for Sydney! #DHLImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/wpTnV6kD4C — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

Other tries for Fiji were scored by Lavenia Tinai and Luisa Tisolo.