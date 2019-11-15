Home

New Zealand women win fourth title in a row

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 2, 2020 11:32 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The New Zealand women’s team won their fourth consecutive tournament in a row after beating Canada 33-7 in Sydney 7s.

It was a repeat of the Hamilton 7s final and the Blacks proved to be the strongest.

New Zealand scored five tries to Canada’s one.


Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana beat England 17-5 to finish fifth at the Sydney 7s, two better from Hamilton 7s.

Young skipper Tokasa Seniyasi led from the front and scored a try to help the Fijians win.

Other tries for Fiji were scored by Lavenia Tinai and Luisa Tisolo.

