Sevens
New Zealand women win fourth title in a row
February 2, 2020 11:32 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The New Zealand women’s team won their fourth consecutive tournament in a row after beating Canada 33-7 in Sydney 7s.
It was a repeat of the Hamilton 7s final and the Blacks proved to be the strongest.
New Zealand scored five tries to Canada’s one.
Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana beat England 17-5 to finish fifth at the Sydney 7s, two better from Hamilton 7s.
Young skipper Tokasa Seniyasi led from the front and scored a try to help the Fijians win.
Other tries for Fiji were scored by Lavenia Tinai and Luisa Tisolo.
